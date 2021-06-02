VEGAS FUGITIVE: William Mize

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He’s accused of staging car accidents, ripping off insurance companies and running a major crime ring. Now, authorities say William Mize has vanished.

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help in finding him, and there’s a cash reward up for grabs.

Mize loves three things, according to one Deputy U.S. Marshal:

Money

His legacy

His now deceased pet

The jet-setting chihuahua would be decked out in jewels, always by the side of his owner.

“This guy sees himself as like a godfather of a white-collar crime family,” the Marshal told the I-Team, “and everybody has to obey him, or there’s gonna be consequences.”

The Marshal asked us to protect his identity due to the nature of his work, finding people on the run, like Mize.

“He knows the law. He is a very smart guy,” the Marshal said. “He is one of the smartest people I’ve came across. The amount, the people trail that he knows how to cover is really impressive.”

Federal prosecutors say Mize staged car crashes, falls and other accidents in five different states, including Nevada. Insurance companies paid out more than $6 million for the fraudulent claims.

“If you wonder why your car insurance is high, he’s part of the problem,” the marshal said.

Mize and 21 others were indicted in 2018. Most of them spent time in prison. Records show some are still in custody, like Mize’s wife.

But the now 59-year-old man vanished, halting his court proceedings.

“If you ever came in contact with this guy, check your history because he’s really good about using other people’s identities,” the Marshal urged. “So, if there is someone helping him, it’s very possible. He has the means. We believe he still has a lot of cash on him. He’s good with talking to people. He can manipulate people. He does have a history of turning very violent if he doesn’t get his way.”

He tells the I-Team Mize was last seen at Total Wine in Henderson in 2019, and he looked like he was dressed for a boat ride, one of his other passions. He left without buying anything, however, because he may have realized he was spotted.

“I think it was kind of a quick, he realized he made a mistake there, but this guy is usually very smart and doesn’t make mistakes,” the Marshal said.

He notes Mize has family in the area, and the U.S. Marshals believe he remains in Southern Nevada. He faces numerous charges, including mail and wire fraud and newer charges in connection with being a fugitive.

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture of Mize. If you have any information, you can call the U.S. Marshals Office at 702-388-6355.