VEGAS FUGITIVE: US Marshals search for Roland Hill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man who was originally in trouble for a bank robbery, and they are asking for your help. Court records reveal Roland Hill served his time in prison for a bank robbery and was close to finishing probation.

But according to a Deputy U.S. Marshal, who asked not to be identified, Hill disappeared.

“He is a fugitive from justice right now,” he said.

This case goes back to October 2016. Federal prosecutors say Hill and a friend robbed a bank on Flamingo near Pecos. The friend yelled at tellers to give him all their money, and Hill stood guard over customers in the lobby while holding his waistband.

Investigators say they stole nearly $27,000 but were later arrested.

Hill was sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years of probation, which the deputy marshal says he did not complete.

“He stopped obeying the rules and appeared via video conference for the initial appearance for the judge to say, ‘okay, this is what they’re accusing you of, and my decision is that you go back into some form of confinement,’ being the halfway house. And he wanted no part of that.”

The deputy marshal tells the I-Team he’s been searching for Hill since January. The 34-year-old man may frequent the area near Nellis Air Force Base and Desert Inn and Nellis. He has ties to both Southern Nevada and California.

In a letter submitted to the court in 2018, Hill shared how he had a tough upbringing and struggled with addiction but had turned his life around in prison. He also pledged it would be the last time he would be incarcerated.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, concerns remain about drug use and weapons.

“He has a penchant for domestic violence,” shared the deputy marshal. “His criminal history includes aggravated assault, robbery, resisting public officers or peace officers and things like that. And so, that heightens that threat to public safety.”

The U.S. Marshal Service is asking Hill to turn himself in, or for members of the public to report if they see him.

If you have any information on Roland Hill’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Office at (702) 388-6355.