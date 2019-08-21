VEGAS FUGITIVE: Stephen Cunningham

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No known address, a lengthy criminal history and an alleged drug abuse problem are the reasons the U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a fugitive and need your help.

There’s been no sign of Stephen Cunningham but U.S. Marshals believe he is in the Las Vegas valley.

“He’s definitely a concern for citizens and law enforcement,” said a deputy U.S. Marshal who isn’t being identified due to the nature of his work searching for fugitives.

He tells the I-Team Cunningham is wanted for violating probation by not contacting his probation officer.

He’s got a criminal history dating back to the early 90s. Anything from, as significant as attempted murder, all the way down to fraud and escape,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Stephen Cunningham is a wanted fugitive.

Cunningham, who is 52 years old, has a history of disappearing. He spent less than two years in prison after an arrest for mail fraud but the U.S. Marshals say he has not followed the rules for supervised release.

“He obviously has a history of drugs. Meth is probably the worst one that he’s constantly tested hot for through probation,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

The last known address for Cunningham is a counseling center near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, but the U.S. Marshals Service has been informed he hasn’t been seen at the center since late last year.

“A part of his probation was drug testing and in-patient care for the drugs,” the deputy Marshall said. “A lot of times when they get revoked from release, it’s generally, they’ve had issues with drugs.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has a message for Cunningham and it is to self surrender.

If you have any information on Cunningham’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at (702) 388-6958 or Crimestoppers are (702) 385-5555.