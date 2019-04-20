VEGAS FUGITIVE: Behind the scenes in ‘Operation Silver Star’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In recent months, the I-Team has reported on fugitives in the Las Vegas valley and tips from 8 News Now viewers have helped lead to several arrests.

The I-Team is bringing you more exclusive access inside an operation which has unfolded over the past two weeks.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Alfredo Despy and his team work around the clock finding fugitives in southern Nevada.

“People who run here, they can’t hide here,” said Deputy Despy.

Over the past two weeks, they’ve amped up efforts by joining forces with more than 20 different law enforcement agencies in the state.

“It’s yielded some really good results on this one,” he said. “Kind of helps build that cohesion with all the agencies in the valley.”

The I-Team was given exclusive access for a behind the scenes look as Deputy Despy team for and made an arrest.

“Wanted out of the Southern District of Ohio for conspiracy to distribute/possess oxycodone, and conspiracy to launder money.”

8 News Now was there as Edward Vaughns was taken into custody for numerous violations.

“Got a prior assault with a firearm, armed robbery, battery, willful cruelty to a child, inflicting injury to a child, burglary and grand theft,” Deputy Despy said.

Gary Schofield, U.S. Marshal for the District of Nevada, announced Friday more than 100 arrests were made over the past two weeks in Clark, Nye, Washoe and Elko counties for “Operation Silver Star.”

“Star stands for strategically targeted apprehension and response,” Schofield said.

The U.S. Marshals are always looking for fugitives, but what’s different about the past two weeks, local police are using the resources of the U.S. Marshal Service. And for federal cases, the marshals can travel internationally. That became useful in the case against two Japanese business executives accused in a $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme.

“It was the deputy U.S. Marshals that travelled halfway across the world to facilitate that extradition,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said.

Also, a priority — sex offenders. U.S. Marshal Schofield says more than 1,000 were checked on and

more than 100 could not be found and 90 were found to be non-compliant. So, charges could come.