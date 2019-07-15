Send Vanessa an email

Vanessa Murphy is an investigative reporter at 8 News Now. She received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2019 for her investigative reports exposing system failures at Child Protective Services. She was awarded an Emmy the same year for the same series of reports. Vanessa previously received two Emmy nominations. In 2011, Vanessa was named a Journalism Fellow for Criminal Justice reporting through the H.F. Guggenheim Foundation. She is a graduate of both the Metro Police Citizens Academy and the FBI Citizens Academy. Vanessa joined the 8 News Now Team in October 2013. Prior to moving to Las Vegas, the native New Yorker worked as a producer for ABC News on the medical documentary series, NY Med. She also reported at News 12 in Connecticut. Vanessa began her reporting career in the Midwest. While working for KLJB-TV in Iowa, she broke the investigation of tainted meat in local schools, which lead to a recall. Her coverage of the Iowa caucuses included interviews with Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Mitt Romney. At WAND-TV in central Illinois, she specialized in investigative reports. Vanessa began her television career working behind the scenes at ABC News, CBS News, and MTV Networks. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University. Upon graduation, she won a student journalism contest, which earned her an educational trip to Switzerland.

