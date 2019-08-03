WEB EXTRA: Joe Biden, 8/3/2019

Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius interviews democratic presidential candidate, and former Vice President, Joe Biden.

Sebelius asks about news of another mass shooting breaking, this time at a mall in El Paso, Texas; how other candidates seem to be criticizing many of former President Barack O’Bama’s policies and why Biden is embracing them as a former vice-president; plus how he sees the diversity of the field of candidates and newly elected democrats playing out in the 2020 election and policy debates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

