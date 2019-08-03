WEB EXTRA: Joe Biden, 8/3/2019

Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius interviews democratic presidential candidate, and former Vice President, Joe Biden.
Sebelius asks about news of another mass shooting breaking, this time at a mall in El Paso, Texas; how other candidates seem to be criticizing many of former President Barack O’Bama’s policies and why Biden is embracing them as a former vice-president; plus how he sees the diversity of the field of candidates and newly elected democrats playing out in the 2020 election and policy debates.