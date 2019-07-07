Two-car crash leaves 1 dead in east valley

One person is dead after an overnight crash Sunday morning.

Metro Police say the crash happened on East Sahara Avenue and Palm Street around 5:52 a.m.

The collision involved two cars where a Chevy Camaro was driving Eastbound on Sahara. The Camaro proceeded to cross over to the westbound lanes and struck a Chevy Equinox head on.

The passenger in the Camaro died at scene, both drivers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say possible impairment of the driver of the Camaro.