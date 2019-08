(CBS NEWS) -- A sheriff's department in Washington state shared a story about an elderly man who killed his ailing wife and then himself, apparently because they did not have enough money to pay for medical care. The devastating story was shared on the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and has gone viral.

A 77-year-old man called 911 and told the dispatcher, "I'm going to kill myself," according to the sheriff's department. He indicated he had prepared a note with instructions and the dispatcher tried to keep him on the line, with no success. The man disconnected the call, and when deputies arrived at the house, they sent a robot mounted camera inside.