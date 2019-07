Las Vegas (KLAS) – NV Energy says 1,118 people are without power Sunday night.

According to the company, the outage was first reported just before 11 p.m., in the area of Fort Apache and Tropicana. The cause is being blamed on damaged equipment.

Power is expected to be restored by 1:45 a.m. Monday.

You can see the latest updates on the outage by visiting NV Energy’s website here.