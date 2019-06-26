Fourth of July list of fireworks and events for 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On July 4, the nation will commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. There will be numerous events around the Las Vegas valley and southern Nevada to celebrate the momentous day.

Everything from parades to extravagant fireworks shows are listed below.

Summerlin Council hosts 25th annual Patriotic Parade

The Las Vegas valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade. There are more than 70 entries in the parade, including brand new floats and the popular Vegas Golden Knights themed float. Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan Reeves will ride the float. Also, at the parade will be WNBA Las Vegas Aces’ star players A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young, and mascots from the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team, and the Las Vegas Lights Football Club. The parade also includes giant inflatable balloons, American military heroes, bands, musical groups and a variety of kids’ favorite storybook and cartoon characters. More than 2,500 people are participating in the parade. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the parade.

9 a.m. Parade begins

The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Rd. and Hills Center Dr. in The Trails Village of Summerlin. The parade travels south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane at 11 a.m.

Station Casinos Fireworks

Station Casinos properties will hold a fireworks shows on Thursday, July 4 at two of its properties. The displays will be at 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson and Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

Henderson’s 4th of July Celebration

The City of Henderson will salute America by hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration at Heritage Park at 350 E. Racetrack Road on Thursday, July 4. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Boulder City 4th of July Damboree Celebration (July 4)

Boulder City will host its annual Damboree Celebration on Thursday, July 4th. The Parade starts at 9 a.m. at Colorado Street, down Nevada Way to 5th Street , to Broadbent Memorial Park at Avenue B and 6th Street. Morning events start at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at Bicentennial Park. Festivities will be at Broadbent Park located at 1301 5th Street. Afternoon events will be held at Veterans Memorial Park. The fireworks show at Veterans Memorial Park starts at 9 p.m.

Las Vegas Aviators Fireworks show (July 3)

The Las Vegas Aviators will play the Reno Aces on Wednesday, July 3 at 7:05 p.m. at the Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive. There will be a fireworks show following the game. Tickets start at $28.

Fireworks at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (July 3)

The Bullring at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host a “Night of Fire” on Wednesday, July 3. There is a full slate of short track racing before a massive fireworks show. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. There are interactive activities, a raffle, hot dogs and beer. Kids under 12 get in free with a ticketed adult. Military and senior discounts are offered.

Fireworks at Cowabunga Bay

A Fourth of July celebration is planned at Cowabunga Bay from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a DJ, face painting, free balloon animals, a BBQ truck and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. Cowabunga Bay is located at900 Galleria Drive in Henderson. Admission is $19.99 with a coupon from La Bonita Supermarkets. Regular admission is $39.99.

Mesquite Fireworks

Eureka Casino Resort wil continue its tradition of “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” on Thursday, July 4. The Nevada POPS Orchestra will be accompanied by singer Travis Cloer, Las Vegas and Broadway star of Jersey Boys. They will perform songs saluting American heroes.

The free event will open at 6 p.m. with a community vendor village. The Nevada POPS Orchestra starts at 8 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. This is a family friendly event and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs for the viewing area, which will be set up behind the resort.

Pahrump Fireworks – Launch your own fireworks (updated)

Pahrump’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be take place nightly from July 2 to July 6 from 7 p.m. to midnight. The launch site is located one mile west of Gamebird Road, right off Highway 160. It’s free admission. Visitors can launch their own fireworks as long as they have a special permit. For more details, click here.

Fireworks at Lake Las Vegas (Friday, July 5) updated

Watch fireworks on the water! There will be a fireworks cruise on Lake Las Vegas on Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m. Live entertainment and hors d’oeuvres are offered. Must be 21 or over. Ticket price is $50 per person.

Rockets over the River Celebrates Independence Day updated

Rockets over the River returns on Thursday, July 4. Starting at dusk (around 9 p.m.), a pyrotechnic display will be shot into the dark desert sky, with the bursting colors reflecting off the tranquil Colorado River for a stunning celebration. The best viewing locations can be found along the Laughlin Riverwalk and from the riverside properties. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the magnificent fireworks display and will be played on local radio stations and Laughlin hotel speakers. The fireworks is FREE and open to the public.

Plaza Hotel & Casino fireworks

The Plaza Hotel & Casino is holding its annual Independence Day party on Thursday, July 4 at its rooftop pool. It’s free to attend and the doors open at 5 p.m. There will be festivities including a DJ and hot dog eating contest with prizes. The fireworks will be staged from multiple locations on the Plaza’s roofs and towers. The fireworks start at 9 p.m.

M Resort offers fireworks show and more

The M Resort is offering a fireworks show on July 4 at 9 p.m. Guests will be able to view the fireworks from the M Pool deck. Seating is on a first come, first serve basis. The pool area opens at 8:30 p.m. The property is also offering a special holiday menu at its buffet.

Caesars Palace fireworks show

Caesars Palace will have a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at the. There will be lawn games, a DJ, hot dogs and more offered on the property.

