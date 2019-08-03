Driver dies in fiery North Las Vegas overnight crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man has passed away following a serious crash that occurred early this morning in North Las Vegas.

Around 12:05 a.m. on Aug. 3, officers were dispatched to the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street for a serious crash involving two vehicles. Arriving officers located one vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Officers on scene along with North Las Vegas Fired Department Engine #8 and Rescue #51 attempted to extinguish the flames while attempting to extricate the driver but the driver was unable to be removed. Other Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the 21-year-old man deceased on scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the decedent’s vehicle, a blue Chevrolet pickup, was attempting a left-hand turn from East Lake Mead Boulevard onto southbound Belmont Street.

At the same, a Grey BMW 3-Series, was traveling eastbound on East lake Mead Boulevard approaching Belmont Street. The blue Chevrolet failed to yield the right of way at the intersection causing the BMW to impact the passenger side of the truck. The blue Chevrolet ended up impacting a traffic control device and from witnesses accounts, immediately caught on fire.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in this collision. The Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent, and release the cause and manner of death, after proper notification of next of kin.

This is the 5th vehicle-related fatality in North Las Vegas this year.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.