Classes will begin in Las Vegas before deans know their fate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Clark County students and teachers are back in the classroom on Aug. 12, but deans won’t have a resolution to their situation until Aug. 14.

That’s when Judge Nancy Allf will hear evidence in the teachers union lawsuit over the decision to eliminate 170 dean positions at high schools and middle schools.

A temporary restraining order is in place until then, keeping the dean positions intact.

That creates uncertainty for the deans, who won’t know what their role will be until the judge rules.

The district ordered the deans to accept a teaching post by July 3 or lose their job.

Lance Jarrel, a dean at Greenspun Junior High School, discussed the frustration.

“Part of this just really disturbing and anxiety driven time is the fact that we don’t have any control,” Jarrel said. “So what I did have for faith is also kind of just, it’s deteriorating each day that we don’t have answers for this.”

He says the district reassigned him to a life skills teaching job at Cimmaron-Memorial High School. But he doesn’t know what to do now following the judge’s order.

The school district is only saying, “The court issued a temporary injunction and we are complying pending an evidentiary hearing.”

The upcoming hearing will examine whether CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara had the authority to eliminate the positions last month. The action was taken to close a deficit that’s about $17 million.

The teachers union released this statement:

“CCEA is giving no instructions to the deans on what to do regarding their decisions to either report to new assignments or follow the direction of the district.”

The board of trustees meets on Thursday, and agenda items include the elimination of the deans and the amended final budget. A vote is expected, and if the trustees cut dean positions, there will be more wrangling in the courts.

The Aug. 14 hearing will also examine a potential violation of the open meeting law.

The immediate cuts were made during a closed meeting with trustees, with no public notice.

In the meantime, the deans are in limbo.

Jarrel says the situation has caused him a great deal of stress, even sending him to the emergency room recently.