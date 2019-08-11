ARREST: Officers believe argument led to man setting North Las Vegas home on fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scott Duane Marcello has been arrested in connection with a residential fire that took place Sunday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Bennett Street for a reported house fire.



North Las Vegas firefighters, along with units from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, successfully extinguished the fire in less than 15 minutes. Neighboring structures were not damaged and no injuries were sustained.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Marcello, who lives at the house where the fire occurred, started the blaze after a verbal dispute with another occupant of the home. Two people were inside the home at the time the fire began.

North Las Vegas fire investigators, after analyzing the scene and obtaining witness statements, arrested Marcello with the assistance of the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Marcello has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree arson, one count of third-degree arson and one count of use of an incendiary device.

Marcello was transported and booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center.