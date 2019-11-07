Brighten Thanksgiving for Local Families: Donate a Turkey!

Unfortunately, not every family in Southern Nevada can afford to buy a turkey, side dishes, and desserts for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Join

Along with our Community Pride Partners

For this year’s Turkey-Thon benefiting .

Canned food and non-perishable food items will also be accepted this year, as well as cash and gift cards to purchase additional turkeys.Live radio broadcasts will be taking place at various Smith's locations across the valley.



Wednesday, Nov. 20th, 6am – 6pm:

Eastern and Windmill

Thursday, Nov. 21st, 6am – 6pm:

95 and Skye Canyon Park Dr.

Friday, Nov. 22nd, 6am – 6pm:

10600 S. Highlands Parkway

About HELP of Southern Nevada: HELP of Southern Nevada responds to the changing needs of our growing community. They strategically expand their programs and refine their service delivery systems to better serve the poor, the homeless and those in crisis who go to them as a place of last resort. They pride themselves on being 100% local and 100% accountable and engaging other organizations through collaboration to achieve maximum impact with the services we provide and the clients we serve.