Work on southbound I-11 at Wagonwheel Drive to close ramps nightly March 22-April 8

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The southbound I-11 and Wagonwheel Drive offramp and onramp will be closed for a few weeks as crews construct a rip-rap drainage channel alongside the interchange.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) says the closure will run from 8 p.m., until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of March 22 and concluding the morning of April 8 in Henderson.

Crews will also be grading work as part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long I-11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 that began work late last year.

Courtesy: NDOT

The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother surface that also dampens ambient noise, NDOT stated in a news release.

Bridge decks and approaches will also be repaired at East Paradise Hills Drive and College Drive, and decorative rock will be placed at the freeway interchanges. Other work entails new bridge painting and drainage enhancements, plus lighting and signage improvements.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.