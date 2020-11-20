What’s Driving You Crazy? – opening of the last Centennial Bowl flyover ramp delayed

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – When a completion date may not exactly be a completion date where US95 meets the northern 215 beltway. Let’s go . . .”CENTENNIAL Bowling!”

We’ve mentioned more than once that the Nevada Dept of Transportation is on track to finish the last of the freeway-to-freeway flyover ramps in the Centennial Bowl before the end of the year (the one that’ll take southbound US95 drivers to the eastbound 215).

Technically that still may be true, but NDOT’s Tony Illia says that – upon further review – if they were to allow traffic on that ramp, they’d only end up taking it away less than a month later because of the next – and final – phase of the project.

Beginning in January, crews will start on $155-million dollars worth of all kinds of work in, around, over and under those fancy flyovers.

Bottom line: that last flyover won’t open until all of that work is done. That’s scheduled for July of next year.

This map I keep showing really might be worth your time checking out, because, seriously, there’s a *lot* to take in. Traffic nerds, dig in:

