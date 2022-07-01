MESQUITE, NV ( KLAS ) – Drivers leaving Las Vegas heading north on I-15 towards Utah need to know that the freeway is down to one lane 10 miles south of Mesquite.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Justin Hopkins suggests starting your trip before 9am or waiting until after 5pm, noting that that stretch of I-15 has been known to turn into a virtual parking lot in the middle of the day.

Another factor leading to congestion is the high number of commercial vehicles (tractor-trailer trucks) on the freeway.

Stay with 8NewsNow on air and online for traffic updates throughout the holiday weekend.