The ghost of Project Neon lives on

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Even though the Nevada Dept of Transportation held a celebration last month to mark the end of the state’s biggest, most expensive construction project, work crews are not done.

NDOT’s Tony Illia has explained multiple times since the ribbon cutting that the ceremony marked what’s known in the construction industry as “SUBSTANTIAL” completion – which, in Project Neon’s case – meant work was 98% done.

The remaining 2% includes a three-night closure of the ramp southbound US95 to southbound I-15. The work is scheduled to run from 10pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights until 5 each of the following mornings.

Drivers will basically take the same ramp that eventually leads to the I-15, but, instead, they’ll be coned off at Charleston, where the exit ramp leads right to the Charleston on-ramp to the south 15.