‘Spaghetti Bowl’ ramp closure scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing a Spaghetti Bowl ramp on Sunday so crews can make a repair.

The southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15 connector ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10, in downtown Las Vegas.

Crews will be replacing a damaged crash impact attenuator.

Additional repair work-related closures include:

The southbound U.S. Highway 95 collector-distributor road starting at Decatur Blvd will be closed to thru highway traffic during the same time (The Decatur and Valley View boulevard exits will remain open)

Valley View Blvd onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed

The southbound U.S. Highway 95 offramps to south Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Blvd will be closed

Motorists should note that southbound U.S. Highway 95 mainline traffic will remain open, and so will the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) flyover from southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15. In addition, NDOT says the Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to southbound Interstate 15 will stay open.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.