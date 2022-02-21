Road closure this week on Desert Inn for construction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Desert Inn Road will be closed for construction, beginning Monday, Feb. 21 to Feb. 25.

Closures will take place under the I-515 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day. The I-515 northbound off-ramp to Boulder City will be closed and traffic will be reduced to one lane from Flamingo road to Boulder Highway.

Downtown Las Vegas will be impacted from Monday to Thursday with lane reductions on I-515 northbound near Las Vegas Boulevard.

NDOT will be working with CCSD and RTC to provide transportation accommodations. Anyone needing assistance can call the RTC’s customer care line at (702) 228-7433.