UPDATE* I-15 CLOSED at Cajon Pass [6:30am 122619]

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – I-15 was closed to drivers at Cajon Pass in southern California early Thursday morning. CALTRANS and CHP report snow has made the road too dangerous.

Drivers leaving southern Nevada for southern California were already creating a line of traffic on southbound I-15 at Primm.

There are concerns about rain and/or snow affecting the drive. As of 5am Thursday morning, there were no weather-related issues on Las Vegas area roads.

The Nevada Highway Patrol re-opened all roads to and from Mt Charleston late on Christmas Day after too many cars jammed State Highways 156, 157 and 158. It could happen again during the day after the holiday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol works closely with the California Highway Patrol, especially if there are weather-related traffic tangles on the Halloran Summit.

