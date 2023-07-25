UPDATE: As of 9:10 a.m. the police activity has ended, and lanes on Highway 95/515 have begun opening up. Traffic will be slow-going initially as commuters continue moving along to their destinations.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity has caused the shutdown of Highway 95/515 at Galleria Drive in southeast Las Vegas. Both north and southbound lanes are closed, and traffic has been snarled in the area.

Police did not immediately release details on the incident that caused the shutdown, but commuters are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.