Northbound Boulder Highway closed at Russell Road after Thursday’s storms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Northbound lanes of Boulder Highway remain closed at Russell Road after Thursday night’s storms.

Traffic is being routed off to Russell Road at the intersection.

#FASTALERT 3:09 AM, Jul 23 2021 = Update =

Damage Boulder Hwy NB At Russell Rd

All lanes remained blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 23, 2021

Southbound lanes remain open.

Reports from the scene on Thursday night showed downed trees along the road. RTC of Southern Nevada tweeted Thursday night that the lanes were being closed for emergency power pole repairs.

Motorists who need to get through the area are advised to exit west onto Russell Road and get over to I-515. From there, head up to Tropicana Avenue and then exit eastbound and head back to Russell Road.

Some lanes on northbound I-515 were also closed following the storms. Those lanes were expected to reopen Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.