LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials say no one was hurt following a semi-truck fire on I-15 Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the northbound lanes of I-15 at Washington Avenue. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area, as delays should be expected.

#TrafficAlert Vehicle Fire on I-15 NB at Washington Ave. involving a tractor trailer. No Injuries reported. Expect delays and avoid the area while emergency crews continue to work on this scene. #DriveSafeNevada #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/ncfKhW0pjM — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 10, 2021

Emergency crews are working to clean up the scene.