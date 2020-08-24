Nightly ramp closures for Centennial Bowl this week in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be another offramp closure in the northwest valley this week as construction continues on the Centennial Bowl.

The offramp from U.S. 95 northbound to the 215 eastbound will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday until Friday, Aug. 25-28.

The ramp will be open during the day for travel, the Nevada Department of Transportation says.

There will also be a 24/7 outside lane restriction along northbound U.S. 95 between Add Road and the 215 Beltway from 8 p.m., August 25, until 5 a.m., August 28.

NDOT says the temporary closures are needed to safely place barrier railing. It’s part of the $73 million next phase of the Centennial Bowl that broke ground in January 2019.

The project calls for building new freeway flyover ramps, connecting the eastbound 215 Beltway to U.S. 95 southbound and U.S. 95 northbound to the 215 Beltway westbound. Construction is scheduled to finish later this year.