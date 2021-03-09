New traffic signal activated at Buffalo, Robindale in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new traffic signal aimed at making a busy intersection safer in the southwest valley is now operating.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft turned on a lights at the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Robindale Road Tuesday morning.

“Keeping pace with the growth in the southwest has been a priority as we work to protect all drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists,” Commissioner Naft said. “Infrastructure updates improve travel safety and efficiency and this new signal is a welcome improvement for the more than 28,000 drivers who pass through this intersection every day.”

The Buffalo-Robindale intersection is within Commission District A, which is represented by Commissioner Naft.

