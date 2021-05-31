Memorial Day traffic: NHP reports 6-mile backup on I-15 south near Primm

LIVE LOOK AT TRAFFIC BACKUP ON I-15:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day weekend brings many visitors and of course, traffic, to the Las Vegas valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a 6-mile backup on I-15 southbound near Primm Monday morning.

The agency says motorists should expect delays to get worse throughout the day as more people head out of town.

“To avoid traffic, us SR 160 to W Bell Vista Ave in Pahrump and catch route 127 in CA, that will bring you right to Baker,” NHP advised on Twitter Monday morning.

#trafficalert Traffic is already backed up 6 miles in Primm. It will get worse through out the day. To avoid traffic use SR160 to W Bell Vista Ave in Pahrump and catch route 127 in CA, that will bring you right into Baker. If you decide to use the 15, pack your patience. #nhp pic.twitter.com/OQP5geDEou — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 31, 2021

One more tip from the agency: “Pack your patience” as the long line of vehicles becomes even longer.

For a live look at the backup, click HERE. For updates and traffic alerts, click HERE.