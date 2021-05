LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on U.S. 95 southbound after the Cheyenne exit caused some major delays for commuters Wednesday morning.

The crash was blocking the center lane, according to RTC.

#FASTALERT 7:29 AM, May 05 2021

Crash US-95 SB After Cheyenne Ave

Center lanes blocked

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 5, 2021

It was cleared around 8 a.m.