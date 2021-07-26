Lane restrictions on Fort Apache Road begin Monday; road work will last through September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorists on the west side of the Las Vegas valley may need to find alternate routes if they normally drive on Fort Apache Road.

Beginning Monday, and continuing through the next 10 weeks, utility adjustments, milling, and paving operations will occur on Fort Apache Road between Desert Inn Road and West Sahara Avenue.

Crews will be working on the road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

LANE RESTRICTIONS:

Between 3 p.m. and 9 a.m.: Traffic restricted two travel lanes in each direction

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction

The city of Las Vegas recommends using Durango Drive and Hualapai Way as alternate routes for north and southbound traffic.

The work will consist of full-depth pavement removal and reconstruction, thin lift overlay, and installation of new traffic delineations and bike lanes.

The estimated cost of the work is $2.3 million and is funded by the Clark County Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax.