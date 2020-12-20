Lane restrictions in place Dec. 20-21 on westbound Sahara Avenue between Decatur, Arville

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorists driving on Sahara Avenue on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 20-21, should expect lane restrictions due to construction.

There will be construction activity on the north side of Sahara, between Decatur Boulevard and Arville Street to repair a sewer main.

Crews will be removing and replacing an estimated 21 feet of sanitary sewer pipe from about 4 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday.

Traffic will be restricted to one travel lane westbound on Sahara. The city of Las Vegas says eastbound traffic will not be impacted.

Motorists are advised to use Charleston Boulevard or Desert Inn Road as alternate westbound routes.