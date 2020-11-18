What’s NOT Driving You Crazy? – The 2-year widening project on State Highway 160 is done!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – How about what’s *not* driving you crazy?

Viewer Debbie writes about the main road between Las Vegas and Pahrump: “You haven’t mentioned the expansion of Hwy 160. It’s all FINISHED. It looks beautiful, if you can say that about a road.”

Well, Debbie, I think you just did – and thanks so much for the great pictures.

It just so happens that the Nevada Dept of Transportation is also taking note of the completion of the two-year $59-million dollar project. N-DOT’s Tony Illia did *not* say that they had a blast doing the work. He said they had 58 blasts!

Tony’s tidbits includes these fast facts: crews used 120,000 pounds of explosive to remove more than 100,000 cubic yards of “stubborn fractured bedrock” around Mt Potosi. The approximately 8,600 drivers who use the road every day now have a smoother, safer ride.

Debbie – and Tony – thanks again for writing.

MORE FAST FACTS from The Nevada Dept of Transportation:

Construction Cost: $58,561,165

Trees: 784

Average Traffic Count: 8,600 vehicles daily

Highway Widening: 6 miles (between Mile Markers 16 and 22)

Highway Rehabilitation: 22 miles (between roughly the Nye County line and the Mountain Springs community).

Hydroseeding: 28 acres

Excavation: 403,073 cubic yards

Aggregate Road base: 133,440 tons

Asphalt: 300,045 tons

Portland Cement: 4,000 tons

Decorative Rock: 1,706 tons

Decorative Boulders: 590

Reinforcing Steel: 2.4 million pounds

Concrete: 12,679 cubic yards

Concrete Barrier Rail: 26,272 lineal feet

Drainage Pipe: 33,890 lineal feet

Riprap: 13,888 cubic yards

Tortoise Fencing: 3 miles

Deer Fencing: 7 miles

Cattle Guards: 6

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

