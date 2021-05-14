What’s [Not] Driving You Crazy? – New traffic signals around the Centennial Hills neighborhood

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Seeing neighborhood traffic in a whole new “light” around the 95 and the northern 215 beltway. Let’s go . . “Centennial Bowling!”

A lot of Centennial Bowl talk is about the big picture, which only makes sense when you’re talking about hundreds of millions of public dollars being spent on making transportation easier on all of us.

But with the explosive residential growth in the area, there’s something else that’s important, too:

Traffic signals. Like these [see video above] that were just activated a week ago today. You see the sign for “Skye Village Drive” here on Grand Teton. On the south side of Grand Teton, Skye Village is still known as Hualapai.

There’s a set of traffic signals almost ready to go just east of Hualapai – on Grand Teton at Grand Canyon. The City of Las Vegas has already put in traffic lights at a couple of other intersections. Here’s part of their press release on the subject:

Two intersections were previously completed and activated at Oso Blanca Road/Farm Road and Oso Blanca Road/Grand Montecito Parkway. In the coming months, the following intersections will be upgraded as they are completed: Centennial Parkway/Fort Apache Road, Deer Springs Way/Grand Canyon Drive, Farm Road/Grand Canyon Drive, and Grand Teton Drive/Grand Canyon Drive. In addition, a pedestrian flasher is being installed at a mid-block crossing on Oso Blanca between Durango Drive and Farm. The city of Las Vegas also is installing associated Intelligent Transportation Systems improvements, including fiber-optic cable and closed-circuit television cameras to enable the signals to communicate with the regional traffic management center and improve remote monitoring of the traffic signal operations.

Total construction cost for this project is $3.7 million, with funding from the Regional Transportation Commission Fuel Revenue Indexing tax and city of Las Vegas Traffic Signal Impact Fees. Construction on the entire project is expected to be completed by September 2021.

