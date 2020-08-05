What’s Driving You Crazy? – YOUR message could be up in lights on overhead freeway signs

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It won’t be your name up in lights, but it might be your words.

You know how we all got tired of seeing the same message on the new overhead signs for weeks and months: “HOV lanes enforced 24/7”

And you know how most of us get a chuckle out of something clever showing up on those signs? Like “Camp in the mountains, not in the left lane.”

Now NDOT wants to put your message on overhead signs.

NDOT Director Kristina Swallow says; “Roadway signs can be a first-line defense in reminding motorists to drive safely.The more creative, relatable, and memorable – the better.”

There are some obvious restrictions: nothing obscene, no advertising, no websites or phone numbers. The basics: your message has to be about traffic safety. No more than three lines of 18 characters in each line (including spacing), with no hashtags, punctuation, or emojis. You have to be at least 16 to enter.

You can only enter at this NDOT web page:

www.nevadadot.com/sign

The contest runs through the end of the month with winners announced next month to be rotated through some or all of the state’s roughly 400 overhead signs.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.