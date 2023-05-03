Big heads-up for anyone planning trips to Red Rock Canyon and/or Pahrump this Sunday!

From 4am to 2pm you won’t be able to get to or from Red Rock Canyon on Charleston past the 215 western beltway.

And from 7am to 1pm, the westbound lanes of State Hwy 160 (toward Pahrump) will be closed from State Hwy 159 to a few miles past Mountain Springs.

It’s all because of a bicycle race called “L’Etape Las Vegas by Tour de France.”

The closure of access to Red Rock also means no access to the Scenic Loop and the nearby hiking trails until after 2pm.

For the closure of the westbound lanes of the main highway between here and Pahrump, westbound drivers will share the eastbound lanes – with help from the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. If you don’t have to be on the road there between 7am and 1pm, you might be better off waiting because it has the potential to be a mess.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!

