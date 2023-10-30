LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You don’t have to imagine what’s it like riding your bicycle on a city street and getting zoomed by a motorcycle and a car racing each other right by you.

8NewsNow viewer Leonard shared video from his helmet camera, where you hear ’em before you see ’em – and you sure don’t see ’em very long.

In the video connected to this story, you can check it out one more time, with the video slowed down just a bit. Wow.

Leonard also included shots of having to veer out of the way of cars that apparently didn’t see him, and the difficulty of doing the right thing (not driving in a coned off lane) with cars coming right up on you.

Leonard says he sees a lot of inconsiderate drivers on the east side – particularly on charleston east of nellis. Folks, we don’t need any more ghost bikes – anywhere.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “driving you crazy” conversation, photos and video obviously help tell your story, but not taken while you’re driving!



Send it all to this email address: traffic8@8newsnow.com.