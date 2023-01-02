LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You say you’re still having trouble wrapping your head around the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “i15/Trop” project?

Check out the video atached to this story. It shows a view of Trop and the 15 looking south from Flamingo. It’s a great way to show one of the reasons for the upcoming closure: the very start of the offramp to Trop is coming down. NDOT says the current height of the incline needs to be raised.

And – yes – the westbound lanes of Tropicana from both sides of the freeway are also coming down, along with a complete freeway closure.

The Tropicana closure is scheduled to run from January 22nd to the 30th. Once Trop reopens, both directions will be sharing what had been the eastbound lanes. To tell you to expect *huge* back-ups there ought to be a big incentive to plan your alternates now. Flamingo? Russell? Maybe, but that’s where *lots* drivers will go. Pssst- maybe try Desert Inn, Harmon, or Hacienda. And maybe download the i15trop app.

You can learn more about the project – with links to downloading the app – by clicking – – – > HERE.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – please put down that phone.