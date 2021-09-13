What’s Driving You Crazy? – Wrapping up your emails on wide open spaces between cars at stop lights.

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Putting a bow on the wide open spaces between cars.

Last time we heard about distancing to keep from maybe having to pay other peoples’ bills after stop light crashes, and one guy just looking for some shade in the heat. I’ve got three more emails to share about this subject that really touched a nerve

We’ll start with Michael who’s got some not-so-kind words for drivers from our neighbors to the south:

“Only people from California sit on everyone’s bumper. It’s their way of life so they can get more cars on the freeway – and now they’re doing it here.”

Then there’s Terri:

“This situation is possibly a subconscious transference of drivers social distancing. It may sound funny, but I think people go into a subconscious mode and do things they don’t realize they’re doing. P.S. I’m not a psychologist. This is just my two cents.”

And we’ll close with Linda who maybe nailed it on why the wide open spaces:

“In a hurry to stop and text, everyone’s head is looking down at their crotch at a signal. It’s so obvious!”



Thanks to all of you who emailed.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy -or even if you want to chime in on the Wide Open Spaces between cars – email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.