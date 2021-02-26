What’s Driving You Crazy? – Will there be HOV lanes in the Centennial Bowl?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Will there be H-O-V lanes where the 95 meets the 215 northern beltway. We’re going . . .”Centennial Bowling!”

Tony Illia at the Nevada Department of Transportation says:

“There are no immediate plans to add additional HOV lanes at the Centennial Bowl.”

But a nearby supposedly H-O-V *only* on-ramp to southbound US95 has gotten the attention of viewer Linda who writes about getting onto that part of the freeway from Elkhorn:

“It says ‘HOV entrance lane’ but I see single occupants using it all the time. I don’t want to try it and be ticketed. Could you solve this mystery for me? My maps app says to use it. It would be very convenient if I could!”

Well Linda, Tony says:

”That onramp is reserved for vehicles with two or more people, including buses, carpools and vanpools, as well as motorcycles and first responders.”

He goes on to encourage Linda to take advantage of the Regional Transportation Commission’s free “Club Ride” program that pairs together like-minded commuters to save time, money and air quality.

On single-occupant drivers who shouldn’t be using that ramp, Tony says:

”Illegal use of the HOV ramp by ineligible motorists is an enforcement issue for the Nevada Highway Patrol.”

Linda- I don’t know if that helps, but thanks for taking the time to write in. I’ll check with N-H-P on their response and I’ll let you know what they have to say.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

