What’s Driving You Crazy? – Will the Centennial Bowl project ever end?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Cutting to the chase where the 95 meets the 215 northern beltway. Let’s go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

Maybe I’ve gotten too far into the weeds trying to explain all the stuff going on in the final phase of the project. Viewer Greg writes in with a simple question:

“What year will the Centennial Bowl be done?”

I’m pretty sure it’s been mentioned before, but when we’ve all got so much going on just trying to get through every day, you might be looking for a number to wrap your brain around.

In the big shocker from a couple of weeks ago, we talked about Oso Blanca shutting down for 3 years between Deer Springs and the 215 beltway, so do the math: the Nevada Dept of Transportation says it’s all supposed to be wrapped up – in 2024.

We’ll keep you posted.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.