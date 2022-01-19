What’s Driving You Crazy? – Widening of Ft Apache near Warm Springs delayed

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

by: , 8NewsNow Traffic Anchor

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Round two of the road expansion blasting on Ft Apache south of Warm Springs has been delayed. It had been scheduled for yesterday. In case you missed round one, here’s how it went last Friday around noon: see video [above]

When it’s finished, the widening of Ft Apache will reach down to Huntington Cove Pkwy, about a half mile north of Wigwam.

Whenever they do the next round of blasting, Ft Apache will be closed with drivers detoured to Durango.

As they say on tv, “stay tuned for more information on this developing story.”

