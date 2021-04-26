What’s Driving You Crazy? – Who to talk to about neighborhood concerns

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Getting in touch with the right people.

“I live close to the intersection of Azure and Statz. Statz is marked as a 25mph zone, with most drivers going 45+. It’s a 2-way stop for Azure, but many drivers blow through the stop sign or assume that Statz needs to stop as well, but that is definitely not the case. We’ve had multiple accidents including one fatal. I have looked high and low, but cannot figure out how to petition for better speed limit signage and for a 4-way stop to hopefully prevent more fatalities in the future.”

Andrew: the intersection of Azure and Statz is in North Las Vegas Ward 4, served by Councilman Richard Cherchio and County Commission District B, served by Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. I’ll forward your concerns on to them, but I hope you do it on your own, too.

Anyone can look up who their elected representatives are. They’re usually the best place to start speaking up about a problem.

