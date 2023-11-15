LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Besides the professional racers, no one’s going to go 200mph around the roads that make up the Formula 1 track (you couldn’t even if you tried!).

In fact, because traffic in the track work area is such a slow grind . . . some impatient drivers are dipping into coned off areas – – only to realize their mistake and cut back in just a few cars ahead.

Viewer Jeff sent in some dashcam video, highlighted by his own commentary, saying things like:

“Look at this idiot! That is ridiculous, man.”

And as he kept recording he noticed danger ahead:

“See those construction crews down there? See ’em right there? Freaking out. Look at that! Look at that! They about got [bleeping] hit. There he goes . . .”

[The video is connected to this story]

As we’re learning, even after the race is over, the work to take all the Formula 1 stuff down may go on for weeks.

As awful as the drive on and around The Strip may still be, please remember that cones are there for a reason, and impatience is one of the worst things you can take with you.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, photos and video help tell your story, but don’t take them while you’re driving!

Send it all to this email address: traffic8@8newsnow.com.