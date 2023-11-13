LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – From the “you can’t repeat it too many times” department: Formula 1 race week track and road closures.

There are three days of them, Thursday, Friday and Saturday – and they’re all the same:

Starting at 5 each evening the track and some surrounding roads start shutting down, with the track becoming what they call “hot” at 7 each of those evenings. At 2 each following morning, they’ll start reopening the track and the surrounding roads, with local traffic allowed at 4 each morning.

To see the Formula 1 closures for your self, click – – – > HERE.

Good luck to the racers. And good luck to you.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!

