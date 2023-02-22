LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer question that you may have been wondering about, especially if you drive the 95/515 between Eastern and Charleston.

Craig writes:

“Any information regarding the 100 or so speed bumps in the left lanes on both directions of the freeway? Please tell us that NDOT is not finished with this.”

Craig, Nevada Dept of Transportation spokesman Justin Hopkins says:

“The problem is the original rumble strips were raised above the concrete grade. This is temporary and should be fixed with a new configuration and repaving in early fall 2023.”

Hopkins notes that NDOT engineers know the bumps are an annoyance and that they’ll be checking to see if there’s anything they can do temporarily until the permanent solution is in place.

Craig, thanks for writing.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – please put down that phone

Join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com