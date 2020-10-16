What’s Driving You Crazy? – What’s next for the Centennial Bowl project?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Now that all the fancy new flyover ramps are just about done – what’s next? Let’s go . . .”CENTENNIAL Bowling!”

That last flyover’s supposed to be done by the end of the year. That’s the one that’s going to take you from the south 95 to go east on the 215. But there’s a whole bunch of other stuff yet to do in the Centennial Bowl. In the video [above] I show north and south 95 as wellas east and west 215. You know that busy street running north and south just west of the 95? That’s Oso Blanca. It’s going away. But don’t worry. It’s going to be replaced by a new and improved Oso Blanca, that’s going to run *under* the 215 and connect to Centennial Center. Look for that work to start early next year.

Here’s the link to NDOT’s in-depth project website – www.nevadaus95nw.com

