LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – What does “Fire Prevention Week” have to do with driving? When it comes to wildfires, the Nevada Dept of Transportation and others have some creative answers.

Like a simple Instagram message – “Equip offroad vehicles with spark arresters.”

Or a Nevada Fire Info video about trailer safety chains. Zack Hellinger explained:

“These are used in the event that the hitch comes off of the ball. These will catch the trailer for us and keep it connected to the vehicle. But sometimes there’s too much slack and these are dragging on the ground.”

Which can cause potentially dangerous sparks.

How about a different kind of fire prevention? A young woman in a Maverick Adventure video admonished a young man:

“Hey! You can’t park your ATV over dry grass and brush! Remember: your atv exhaust can get hotter than a thousand degrees. Spark safety. Not wildfires.”

So, yes: fire prevention does include driving safely with motorcycles, trailers and off road vehicles

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone!