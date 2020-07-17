What’s Driving You Crazy? – We’re going “Centennial Bowling!”

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Here’s an update on the project in the far northwest valley where US95 meets the Northern 215 Beltway. Ready? Let’s go “Centennial Bowling!”

As the 8NewsNow Avi8tor drone shows drivers going about their business [see video above], contractors for the Nevada Dept of Transportation have been ramping things up there since 2017. NDOT’s Tony Illia says when it’s all done in 2024, “It’ll consist of 18 bridges over three decks, making it the biggest, most complicated interchange in the state.”

Tony and Associate Engineer Brian Boedigheimer took me on a tour of what’s going to be the 2nd longest bridge in the state: the ramp from northbound 95 to westbound 215. With all the residential and commercial development in the area, NDOT knew there was a need.

Illia says, “The traffic counts for these ramps are at over 100,000 a day, and that’s only expected to grow.”

With the concrete and the rebar overlooking the traffic below, I don’t want to leave you “hanging” about the work – – socially distanced and protected from the sun, they’re already making progress on what’s going to be the flyover from southbound 95 to eastbound 215. Instead of having to get off the freeway to make ramp connections, the goal is to keep you moving.

Keep an eye out for regular updates on the centennial bowl project. Thanks to Jeff Wright here at 8NewsNow for that cool bowling ball video. Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.