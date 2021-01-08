What’s Driving You Crazy? – Weekend ramp closures in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Weekend ramp closures where US95 meets the northern 215 beltway. Let’s go . . .”Centennial Bowling!”

Nevada Dept of Transportation crews will be shifting lanes to get ready for some of the remaining Centennial Bowl work on the east side of US95. And to do *that* a couple of ramps will be closed from 9 Sunday night and scheduled to run until 5 Monday morning.

The flyover ramp from westbound 215 to south 95.

And the exit ramp from the north 95 to Buffalo.

That ramp was closed last night into this morning, as was the ramp from north 95 to eastbound 215.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

