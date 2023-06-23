LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – They’re not complete freeway closures of I-15 near the Spaghetti Bowl, but there are three upcoming weekends where you might want to stay away from the freeway.

It’s all part of the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s repaving project on the 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl north to Craig Rd.

It starts tonight at 8 with the northbound side of the freeway down to one lane from US95 up to Washington. It’s only about a mile, but that one-lane-only will be in place all weekend, scheduled to run until 5 Monday morning.

There’s no work scheduled for next weekend, but hang on tight for the two weekends in a row after that:

From 8pm Friday night, July 7th until 5am Monday July 10 both directions of the 15 will be one-lane-only at Lake Mead.

Then from 8pm Friday July 14th until 5am Monday July 17, the southbound side of the 15 will be down to one lane for that one mile from Washington down to US95 in the Spaghetti Bowl.

SUGGESTED WORKAROUNDS:

For northbound, consider getting off at Spring Mountain, Sahara or Charleston and going east or west to your favorite north/south alternate:

-EAST OF THE FREEWAY – Las Vegas Blvd or Eastern

-WEST OF THE FREEWAY -Decatur, Jones or Rainbow

For southbound, how about getting off at Craig or Cheyenne

-EAST OF THE FREEWAY – try Las Vegas Blvd or Civic Center / Eastern

-WEST OF THE FREEWAY – maybe MLK, Rancho or Decatur

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

Join the driving you crazy conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com.