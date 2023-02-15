LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The building of the new and improved westbound lanes of Tropicana over I-15 will start soon.

Have you seen the timelapse of how the old and outdated lanes came tumbling down? [see video above]

With thanks to the Nevada Department of Transportation’s i15Trop Team, the video starts at 10pm Friday, January 27, and, before you know it, the methodical take-down’s done. With the clean up underway by 10 Sunday night.

Traffic in both directions on I-15 was back up and running by 4 Monday morning the 30th.



